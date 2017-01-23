Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.29 11. (11) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.90 12. (12) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.81 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.75 14. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.68 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.44 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.36 17. (17) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.25 18. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.17 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.11 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.90 21. (22) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.88 22. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.84 23. (23) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.63 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.57 25. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.45 26. (28) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.41 27. (26) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.38 28. (27) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.36 29. (30) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.29 30. (29) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.28
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.