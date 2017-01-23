Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.29 11. (11) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.90 12. (12) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.81 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.75 14. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.68 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.44 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.36 17. (17) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.25 18. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.17 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.11 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.90 21. (22) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.88 22. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.84 23. (23) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.63 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.57 25. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.45 26. (28) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.41 27. (26) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.38 28. (27) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.36 29. (30) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.29 30. (29) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.28