Feb 20 Four-times major winner Phil Mickelson has climbed back into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in almost five months.

The American left-hander moved up from 11th to ninth in the rankings on Monday after following his victory at the Pebble Beach National pro-am two weeks ago by finishing in a tie for second place at the Northern Trust Open in California.

Mickelson was beaten on Sunday by fellow countryman Bill Haas in a three-way playoff that also featured U.S. PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Haas, who also won the season-ending FedExCup series in September, has risen from 22nd to 12th in the rankings.

American Bradley went up from 26th to 19th while former number one Tiger Woods slipped from 18th to 20th.