Mar 9, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy after winning the WGC - Cadillac Championship golf tournament at TPC Blue Monster at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

DORAL, Florida American Patrick Reed opened up a commanding four shot lead midway through the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday as Tiger Woods' challenge dimmed.

Reed, who would become the youngest winner of a WGC event with a victory at Trump National Doral, was at six under par with nine holes to play.

He mixed three birdies with a single bogey on his outward nine to sit four clear of compatriot Dustin Johnson and Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

Bubba Watson, who was one under after 13 holes, was the only other player under par.

Wearing a red shirt and black slacks as Woods does in his final rounds, Reed started the last day with a two-shot cushion and quickly added to his advantage with a birdie at the first hole before giving the stroke right back with a bogey at the second.

The 23-year-old, however, responded with back-to-back birdies at the third and fourth holes then safely parred his next five holes.

Woods moved into contention on Saturday with a third round 66 to start the final day three shots behind but was trailing by eight strokes as Reed turned for home.

The defending champion got his round off to an ominous start when he hit a spectator with his opening tee shot.

He escaped with a par at the first hole but quickly slipped down the leaderboard with bogeys at the third, fourth and sixth holes to be two-over with eight holes to play.

(Editing by Julian Linden)