Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his third shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

DUBLIN, Ohio For a brief but worrying moment, Rory McIlroy felt he was destined to suffer yet another truncated week after he ran up an ugly quadruple-bogey on his third hole in the first round of the Memorial tournament on Thursday.

The U.S. Open champion found the water once and landed in two greenside bunkers to butcher the par-three 12th at Muirfield Village Golf Club before clawing his way back up the leaderboard to shoot a one-under-par 71.

That left the tousled-haired Northern Irishman just two strokes off the early pace in the PGA Tour event hosted by Jack Nicklaus and in a good position to contend over the weekend.

"It wasn't the start that I wanted to get off to, being four over through three holes, especially after the last few weeks," said McIlroy, who has missed the cut in his last two tournaments.

"I was just like, 'Here we go again'. But I hung in there well, and am proud of myself for the way I just fought back. To finish the round under par I thought was a really good effort."

McIlroy's costly seven began when he his hit tee shot into a poor lie in the back greenside bunker, from where his second shot ended up in the water across the other side of the green.

"It finished in the one spot it couldn't, just on the down slope," the 23-year-old said of his tee shot at the 12th. "I had no shot. I was trying to land it just out of the bunker in the rough and let it tumble onto the green.

"But I had such an awkward stance, it was just hard to execute the shot. I flew it maybe a few yards too far and it went in the water on the other side."

REBOUNDED SUPERBLY

McIlroy, who won his third PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic in March, rebounded superbly from that ominous seven with four birdies, one bogey, an eagle at the par-five fifth where he chipped in and a total of just 25 putts.

With his U.S. Open title defence set to start at the Olympic Club outside San Francisco on June 14, he has added next week's St. Jude Championship to his playing schedule in a bid to sharpen his game for the year's second major.

"I'm just seeing how it goes and seeing where this work progresses me to," McIlroy said. "It would be nice if it was fast and it was quick, but if it takes a little bit longer, I don't really mind.

"You know, it's all about hitting the shots I want to hit, and if it takes two weeks, it takes two weeks. If it takes a couple days, then even better, but I'm not really putting a time frame on it or anything.

"I just tried to stay patient and not even think about the score, just think about what I'm working on in my swing. I saw there was a little bit of encouragement, and to string a few good holes together on the back nine was nice."

McIlroy missed the cut at the PGA Tour's elite Players Championship earlier this month and also failed to advance at the European Tour's flagship PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last week.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)