Dec 20 Naomichi 'Joe' Ozaki will continue
as captain of Asia in golf's Royal Trophy match play event
against Europe, organisers said on Tuesday.
It will be the fifth consecutive edition the 55-year-old
Japanese golfer has led the team after his compatriot Masahiro
Kuramoto took charge for the inaugural event in 2006. His and
Asia's sole success came in 2009.
Organisers said the 2012 event will take place in Brunei
from Dec. 14-16 and will be played in honour of Spain's Seve
Ballesteros, Europe's captain for the first two years, who died
in May after a lengthy battle against cancer.
"I am certain that the eight members of the Asian Team will
play their hearts out in honour of Seve's career and life,"
Ozaki said in a statement.
"I have great memories of Seve during my years playing
full-time internationally, of the times he played in our tour in
Japan and of captaining against him at the Royal Trophy in
2007."
Ballesteros' former Ryder Cup team mate Jose Maria Olazabal
will lead the European team, taking over the captaincy from Scot
Colin Montgomerie, who oversaw a 9-7 victory earlier this year.
Olazabal has already named Montgomerie as the first
selection in his team.
