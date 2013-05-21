May 21 China will host the seventh edition of the Royal Trophy when holders Asia take on Europe in the annual team golf contest in December, organisers said on Tuesday.

The continental fight will be held from Dec. 20-22 at the Dragon Lake Golf Club in Guangzhou, the capital of the Guangdong province.

Asia bagged their second title in a sudden-death playoff when the sixth edition of the annual contest, loosely based on the Ryder Cup model, was held in Brunei last year.

"The first hosting of the Royal Trophy in China is a historic event," Royal Trophy players' committee member and six-time major winner Nick Faldo said in a statement.

"The Royal Trophy players' committee is looking forward to a magnificent competition between Europe and Asia and a great showcase of continental team matchplay golf." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)