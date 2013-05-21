(Changes dateline, adds quotes, byline)

By Tony Jimenez

VIRGINIA WATER, England May 21 Golf's governing bodies will ban the anchoring of putters from January 2016, the Royal and Ancient (R&A) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The ban was first proposed in November. Players and the golfing community were then given 90 days in which to discuss the proposal.

The European Tour expressed its support for the idea while both the U.S. PGA Tour and PGA of America voiced opposition.

"We took a great deal of time to consider this issue and received a variety of contributions from individuals and organisations at all levels of the game," said R&A chief executive Peter Dawson.

"We recognise this has been a divisive issue but after thorough consideration we remain convinced this is the right decision for golf."

USGA president Glen D. Nager said the new rule would uphold the "essential nature of the traditional method of the stroke and eliminate the possible advantage that anchoring provides".

"Having considered all of the input that we received, both before and after the proposed rule was announced, our best judgment is it is necessary to preserve one of the important traditions and challenges of the game - that the player freely swing the entire club," said Nager. (Editing by Mark Meadows)