LONDON May 21 Golf's governing bodies will ban the anchoring of putters from January 2016, the Royal and Ancient and the United States Golf Association said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The ban was first proposed in November. Players and the golfing community were then given 90 days in which to discuss the proposal.

The European Tour expressed its support for the idea while both the U.S. PGA Tour and PGA of America voiced opposition. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)