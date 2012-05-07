LONDON May 7 European captain Jose Maria
Olazabal marked the first anniversary of the death of his former
Ryder Cup partner Seve Ballesteros on Monday by pledging to
infuse the late Spaniard's "great fighting spirit" into his team
later this year.
Ballesteros, who died last year at the age of 54 after a
long battle with brain cancer, and close friend Olazabal formed
the Ryder Cup's most successful partnership, winning 11, halving
two and losing only two of their matches together.
"Somehow the memory of Seve must be there," said Europe's
captain, referring to the biennial match with United States in
Illinois in September. "We are thinking of the best way to do
it.
"Seve has been a prominent figure for European golf and
especially for the Ryder Cup," Olazabal told the tour's official
website (www.europeantour.com).
"We will find a way to infuse his great fighting spirit - he
always made us believe we could beat the Americans."
Five-times major winner Ballesteros successfully inspired
the European players with a video message at the last edition of
the competition at Celtic Manor in Wales in 2010.
"In most of the meetings before any Ryder Cup, with
everybody around, captain, vice-captains, players, Seve always
had the last word," said Olazabal. "He made it quite clear the
most important thing was not what you said but how you said it.
"He always managed to convey the core Ryder Cup values - no
quitting, always being ready, being capable of facing any
adversity, not allowing any outside influences to affect your
game."
U.S. captain Davis Love III said he was always in awe of
Ballesteros who played in eight Ryder Cups between 1979-95 and
skippered the European team to victory on Spanish soil in 1997.
"Seve was definitely the man," said Love. "It was an
education for me playing against Seve because he was the Ryder
Cup.
"I always tried to have the passion Seve had, the
grind-it-out mentality. I always looked up to him."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Dave Thompson)