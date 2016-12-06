LONDON Dec 6 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn has been named Europe's captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against the United States, the team said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Bjorn will lead the European bid to win back the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris.

"We're proud to officially announce @ThomasBjornGolf as 2018 #TeamEurope captain," the European team said on Twitter. (Editing by Ed Osmond)