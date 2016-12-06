Golf-Kokrak seizes five-shot lead, Johnson lurking
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.
LONDON Dec 6 Denmark's Thomas Bjorn has been named Europe's captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against the United States, the team said on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old Bjorn will lead the European bid to win back the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris.
"We're proud to officially announce @ThomasBjornGolf as 2018 #TeamEurope captain," the European team said on Twitter. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 20 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Byron Nelson Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Irving, Texas. The cut was set at 142. -12 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 62 -7 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 65 -6 James Hahn (U.S.) 64 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 66 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 68 An