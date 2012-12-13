REFILE-Golf-Ko's world number one reign set to end
June 1 Lydia Ko will relinquish her world number one ranking on Sunday, ending an 84-week reign at the top of women's golf.
NEW YORK Dec 13 Tom Watson was named on Thursday as the United States captain for the 2014 Ryder Cup in Scotland.
Watson succeeded Davis Love III as the American captain for the next edition of the bienniel golf match between the U.S. and Europe. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Johnson endures miserable day on greens (Updates at end of round)