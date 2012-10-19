HONG KONG Oct 19 World number one Rory McIlroy will defend his Hong Kong Open title next month with his European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal, organisers said on Friday.

Fresh from their sensational comeback victory over the Americans in Medinah last month, fellow Ryder Cup players Paul Lawrie and Miguel Angel Jimenez will also take part.

The focus returns to the Race to Dubai at for the quartet at the $2 million tournament from Nov. 5-9.

"My record in the event isn't quite as good as I would like," said Lawrie. "But but the way I've been playing this year I feel very confident of giving a good account of myself."

American Matt Kuchar, on the losing side in the most astonishing of Ryder Cup conclusions, is also set to tee it up at the event co-sanctioned by the European and Asian tours.

"I'm very excited about making my debut at the Hong Kong Open," he said. "I look forward to finding out for myself what all the buzz is about.

"The strength of the field is impressive and Rory's record in the tournament is even more impressive, so it's going to be tough to win my first European Tour title."