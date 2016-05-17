Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament at Sentosa's Serapong golf course in Singapore January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

LONDON Europe's Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke wants to pick Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's brains as he prepares for the biennial match against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota, in September.

Following the lead of his predecessor Paul McGinley, who invited former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson to address his team at Gleneagles two years ago, Clarke plans to chat with German Klopp.

"Juergen Klopp is definitely one of the guys I want to speak to, especially as a Liverpool fan myself," Clarke said in a report on the BBC's website.

"He's an absolute livewire, isn't he? He's a bundle of energy, and that sort of thing can be infectious.

"He's obviously very passionate and a terrific motivator so I want to pick his brains a bit."

Clarke is hoping to lead Europe to a fourth consecutive victory and says he also plans to "seek out" Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish as he tries to give his side an edge.

"I'll look into whether he's free that week, and check out the possibility of flying him over with us," the Northern Irishman, who won the British Open in 2011, said.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp took over at Liverpool in October and has taken them to Wednesday's Europa League final against Spanish club Sevilla, as well as the final of England's League Cup.

