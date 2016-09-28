CHASKA, Minnesota, Sept 28 European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke apologised on Wednesday over a crude rant from the brother of player Danny Willett about the nature of U.S. crowds he anticipates this week at Hazeltine.

In an article published on nationalclubgolfer.com, a magazine website, Pete Willett wrote in part: "They need to silence the pudgy, basement-dwelling, irritants, stuffed on cookie dough and pissy beer ...

"They need to smash the obnoxious dads, with their shiny teeth, Lego man hair, medicated ex-wives, and resentful children."

Clarke emphatically distanced himself and the team from the comments.

"I was just made aware of the article about an hour ago," Clarke said when asked at a Hazeltine press conference about it.

"As soon as I did, I went out to find Danny, who was playing in the last group out there this morning.

"I spoke to Danny about it. I showed it to Danny. And he's bitterly disappointed in his brother's article. It is not what Danny thinks. It is not what I think. It is not what Team Europe stands for."

The diatribe was laced with political jabs and swipes using caricatures of Americans.

The tone of the posting harkened back to a time in Ryder Cup competition at Kiawah Island (1991) and Brookline (1999) where some U.S. fans' actions rose beyond partisanship to rowdy and offensive behaviour.

Following those matches, a concerted effort was made by captains on both sides to stress model sportsmanship and appeal to crowds to respect all participants.

Clarke made clear he did not share the depiction of U.S. fans whatsoever, and neither did Masters champion Willett.

"The fans could not have been nicer and better to us this week, and hopefully that continues," Clarke said. "The article was beyond our control, and Danny is bitterly disappointed himself.

"It's up to Danny to speak to his brother whenever he comes in and express that. I will let him deal with it between siblings.

"It's Danny's brother's opinion, not Danny's or Team Europe's opinion, so Danny will resolve that."

(Editing by Andrew Both)