BELEK Turkey John Daly has rubbished the formation of a task force to examine ways of improving the dire recent run of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, urging his country to appoint Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson as player-captain.

Daly, winner of the 1995 British Open and 1991 U.S. PGA Championship, has never played in the biennial team event but said it was "not rocket science" to work out why Europe had won eight of the last 10 editions.

"I don't know where they are going with a task force," the 48-year-old told reporters after posting a three-under-par 69 in the opening round of the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday.

"They should just go ahead and pick a captain. My view is that Phil Mickelson should be the next captain and play at Hazeltine.

"He knows everything about the Ryder Cup so maybe it should be him or Tiger who should be the next captain. We've had playing captains over the years so why not in 2016?".

The PGA of America announced the formation of the task force, which includes Mickelson and Woods, after Tom Watson's side lost to Paul McGinley's Europe by 16-1/2 points to 11-1/2 in Scotland in September.

The job of the 11-man group is to examine "the entire Ryder Cup process" including the selection of the captain and the points qualifying system.

"If they picked Phil he would have full team respect," said Daly. "It's not rocket science why the European team has been winning, it doesn't need a task force to work it out."

Mickelson launched a stinging attack on captain Watson's performance at Gleneagles, saying he was particularly frustrated at how little input the players had behind the scenes that week.

Colin Montgomerie, Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup skipper in Wales in 2010, has also criticised the setting up of the task force.

"I don't think it's necessary," said the 51-year-old Scot. "I just see someone getting the team to play as a team.

"The last Ryder Cup was a lot closer than you would imagine. There were four matches on the last day at Gleneagles that went the European way and might not have done -- and it would have changed the whole scene."

