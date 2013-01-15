Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
ABU DHABI Jan 15 List of European Ryder Cup captains after Tuesday's appointment of Paul McGinley for the 2014 edition at Gleneagles in Scotland: 2012 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 2010 Colin Montgomerie (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 2008 Nick Faldo (England) Lost 16 1/2-11 1/2 2006 Ian Woosnam (Wales) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2 2004 Bernhard Langer (Germany) Won 18 1/2- 9 1/2 2002 Sam Torrance (Scotland) Won 15 1/2-12 1/2 1999 Mark James (England) Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1997 Seve Ballesteros (Spain) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 1995 Bernard Gallacher (Scotland) Won 14 1/2-13 1/2 1993 Gallacher Lost 15-13 1991 Gallacher Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1989 Tony Jacklin (England) Halved 14-14 1987 Jacklin Won 15-13 1985 Jacklin Won 16 1/2-11 1/2 1983 Jacklin Lost 14 1/2-13 1/2 1981 John Jacobs (England) Lost 18 1/2-9 1/2 1979 Jacobs Lost 17-11
- -
* Note: From 1927-77 only British and Irish players competed before continental Europeans were included from 1979 onwards. (Compiled by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.