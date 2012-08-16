* Bjorn, Clarke and McGinley named to help Spaniard
* Fourth vice-captain, two wild card players chosen Aug. 27
(Adds quotes, details)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 16 European Ryder Cup captain Jose
Maria Olazabal has named experienced players Thomas Bjorn,
Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley as three of his four
vice-captains for next month's title defence against the United
States.
Olazabal will announce his final vice-captain as well as his
two wildcard player selections on Aug. 27 for the 12-man team
ahead of the Sept. 28-30 match play competition at Medinah,
Illinois.
"My own experiences as a vice captain in 2008 and 2010
taught me that you need a lot of help that week," the Spaniard
said in a statement on Thursday.
Olazabal, who alongside Seve Ballesteros formed the most
successful partnership in the Ryder Cup since it began in 1927,
was a vice-captain to Nick Faldo at Valhalla four years ago when
Europe lost and for Colin Montgomerie at Celtic Manor in 2010.
"You need eyes, extra eyes to follow the players in the
practice rounds to gather as much information as you can about
how everyone is playing.
"Then it is important to have each match watched because you
have to hand in your pairings for the afternoon matches when the
players are still out on the course."
Bjorn, 2011 British Open winner Clarke and Ireland's
McGinley bring with them a wealth of experience to the 39th
edition of the competition.
Bjorn became the first Dane to play in the biennial event
when he made his debut in the winning 1997 team alongside
Northern Irishman Clarke, while McGinley was on the winning side
on the three occasions he played in 2002, 2004 and 2006.
Bjorn also featured in 2002, winning again, and Clarke
played five times in succession from 1997, helping to win the
event on four occasions.
"Make no mistake, this is a very strong backroom team
because we have been there before and done it before," Clarke
said.
"We'll be seeking to use our experience to recreate that
terrific team spirit and bonding that has made the European team
room such a special place to be for so many years."
Europe have held the trophy aloft on nine occasions in the
last 16 Ryder Cups since the team was expanded to include
continental players in 1979 after years of American domination
over British and Irish teams.
Europe's 10 automatic team members will become known after
the conclusion of the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland on
Aug. 26.
"This Ryder Cup, like so many in the past, will come down to
who shows the most character under pressure. It is certain to be
close but I am confident we have the players to bring the Cup
back home with us," Olazabal said.
Counterpart Davis Love III already knows his automatic
players with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Webb
Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner and Matt
Kuchar having guaranteed their selection.
Love, who has chosen Fred Couples, Mike Hulbert, Jeff Sluman
and Scott Verplank as his vice-captains, will name the four
wildcard picks on Sept. 4.
(Editing by John O'Brien)