Aug 25 European Ryder Cup points table on Monday: World points list 1. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 368.05 2. Justin Rose (England) 287.38 3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 247.27 4. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 206.34 5. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 171.82 European points list 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 5,537,075 2. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2,893,569 3. Victor Dubuisson (France) 2,880,183 4. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 2,676,347 The top five in the world points list and the top four in the European points list qualify automatically for the team to play the United States in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 23-28. Captain Paul McGinley will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the Italian Open ends on Aug. 31. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)