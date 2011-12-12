Dec 12 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated): European points list: 1. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1284550.37 points 2. Rory McIlroy 1236326.08 3. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1099585.09 4. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1047153.32 6. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 938511.58 6. Paul Lawrie 747705.17 7. Michael Hoey 711788.31 8. Graeme McDowell 679180.81 9. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 669621.62 10. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 646533.67 World points list: 1. McIlroy 137.52 points 2. Luke Donald 130.36 3. Kaymer 110.29 4. Fernandez-Castano 92.83 5. Justin Rose 81.46 6. Garcia 78.37 7. McDowell 70.26 8. Quiros 68.19 9. Lee Westwood 66.61 10. Luiten 65.16 - - Team as it stands: Kaymer, McIlroy, Fernandez-Castano, Quiros, Garcia, Donald, Rose, McDowell, Westwood, Luiten (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012. (Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories