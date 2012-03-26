March 26 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated):

European points list:

1. Rory McIlroy 2560692.38 points

2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1521785.28

3. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1308752.79

4. Justin Rose 1308517.57

5. Paul Lawrie 1300152.49

6. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1247894.08

7. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1131897.87

8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1101482.16

9. Michael Hoey 1028586.03 10. Lee Westwood 913632.53

World points list:

1. McIlroy 308.48 points

2. Luke Donald 209.45

3. Rose 194.31

4. Westwood 172.43

5. Graeme McDowell 138.79

6. Kaymer 135.71

7. Garcia 119.53

8. Hanson 119.11

9. Lawrie 115.45 10. Fernandez-Castano 106.62

- -

Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Hanson, Rose, Lawrie, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Fernandez-Castano, (plus two players of the captain's choice)

* Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.

- - - -

