April 9 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2584843.51 points 2. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1598566.29 3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1541709.96 4. Justin Rose (England) 1483613.23 5. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1353284.96 6. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1261297.96 7. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1219822.68 8. Lee Westwood (England) 1203446.04 9. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1139445.10 10. Michael Hoey (Northern Ireland) 1028586.03 World points list: 1. McIlroy 311.83 points 2. Luke Donald (England) 213.55 3. Rose 209.31 4. Westwood 203.70 5. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 149.09 6. Hanson 147.61 7. Kaymer 138.71 8. Garcia 129.83 9. Lawrie 120.85 10. Fernandez-Castano 108.12 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, Hanson, Kaymer, Rose, Lawrie, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Fernandez-Castano (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.