Dec 5 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated): European points list: 1. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1179368.79 points 2. Rory McIlroy 1131144.51 3. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1051976.58 4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 833330.00 5. Michael Hoey 691859.17 6. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 646370.95 7. Graeme McDowell 573999.24 8. Richie Ramsay 523511.85 9. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 506790.78 10. Gregory Havret (France) 498315.04 World points list: 1. McIlroy 131.08 points 2. Luke Donald 107.16 3. Kaymer 103.85 4. Fernandez-Castano 90.27 5. Justin Rose 81.46 6. Garcia 71.93 7. Lee Westwood 64.05 8. McDowell 63.82 9. Luiten 63.79 10. Simon Dyson 62.79 - - Team as it stands: Kaymer, McIlroy, Fernandez-Castano, Garcia, Hoey, Donald, Rose, Westwood, McDowell, Luiten (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012. (Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories