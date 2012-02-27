Feb 27 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated): European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy 2174378.09 points 2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1458148.24 3. Paul Lawrie 1268708.30 4. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1214016.72 5. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1098769.18 6. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1070037.98 7. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1037359.51 8. Lee Westwood 863097.23 9. Graeme McDowell 825689.54 10. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 821824.71 World points list: 1. McIlroy 227.28 points 2. Westwood 154.03 3. Luke Donald 136.63 4. Kaymer 130.77 5. Lawrie 115.45 6. Garcia 112.44 7. Fernandez-Castano 105.10 8. Justin Rose 98.11 9. Hanson 98.05 10. McDowell 90.48 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Lawrie, Fernandez-Castano, Quiros, Westwood, Donald, Garcia, Rose, Hanson (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories