March 12 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday (British unless stated): European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy 2560692.38 points 2. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1521785.28 3. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1308752.79 4. Justin Rose 1308517.57 5. Paul Lawrie 1300152.49 6. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1247894.08 7. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1131897.87 8. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1101482.16 9. Lee Westwood 913632.53 10. Graeme McDowell 901305.32 World points list: 1. McIlroy 308.48 points 2. Rose 187.11 3. Westwood 172.43 4. Luke Donald 151.45 5. Kaymer 135.71 6. Hanson 119.11 7. Lawrie 115.45 8. Garcia 112.44 9. Fernandez-Castano 106.62 10. McDowell 105.19 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, Kaymer, Hanson, Rose, Lawrie, Westwood, Donald, Garcia, Fernandez-Castano, McDowell (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories