May 7 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2584843.51 points 2. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1633004.93 3. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1587688.41 4. Justin Rose (England) 1483613.23 5. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1387723.60 6. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 1268297.96 7. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1219822.68 8. Lee Westwood (England) 1203446.04 9. Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 1155967.13 10. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1075357.77 World points list: 1. McIlroy 340.83 points 2. Luke Donald (England) 236.10 3. Westwood 235.69 4. Rose 216.07 5. Hanson 151.77 6. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 149.09 7. Kaymer 144.38 8. Garcia 129.83 9. Lawrie 123.81 10. Fernandez-Castano 108.12 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, Hanson, Kaymer, Rose, Lawrie, Donald, Westwood, McDowell, Garcia, Fernandez-Castano (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters