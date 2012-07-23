July 23 European Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: European points list: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 2635952.52 points 2. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 2197505.29 3. Justin Rose (England) 2062615.50 4. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 2033778.14 5. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2001002.18 6. Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1814796.42 7. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1801021.67 8. Luke Donald (England) 1746016.38 9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1690342.14 10. Lee Westwood (England) 1656035.42 World points list: 1. McIlroy 352.09 points 2. Donald 349.76 3. Westwood 280.27 4. Rose 277.11 5. McDowell 248.16 6. F. Molinari 181.59 7. Lawrie 177.29 8. Hanson 173.57 9. Kaymer 168.99 10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 155.58 - - Team as it stands: McIlroy, McDowell, Rose, Lawrie, Molinari, Donald, Westwood, Hanson, Kaymer, Garcia (plus two players of the captain's choice) * Top five on European points list qualify for team, plus top five on world points list not otherwise qualified from European points list. Captain Jose Maria Olazabal will also select two players for his 12-man team for the match against the U.S. at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30. - - - -