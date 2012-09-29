MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 29 Tiger Woods was recalled to the U.S. Ryder Cup lineup for Saturday afternoon's fourball matches after being benched for the morning session.

The former world number one and his playing partner Steve Stricker were given the morning off after losing both of their matches on Friday.

But U.S. captain Davis Love III gave the pair another chance after the American team opened up a commanding 8-4 lead halfway through the second day at Medinah Country Club.

With the luxury of being in front, Love was able to keep all his pairings together over the first two days and give each partnership at least one session off to conserve their energy for Sunday's concluding singles.

Woods and Stricker will take on Spain's Sergio Garcia and Englishman Luke Donald in the second of Saturday's fourball matches. Like the Americans, Donald and Garcia were also beaten in their first two matches.

Ryder Cup rookie Jason Dufner and formers Masters champion Zach Johnson will be chasing their third win of the week when they pair up against world number one Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter of England.

Poulter has been one of the few shining lights in the European team, winning both of his matches with Justin Rose, but McIlroy, who had played with his fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, has won just one of three.

Rose was paired with Italian Francesco Molinari against reigning Masters champion Bubba Watson and U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson.

In the other match, Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar will take on Belgian rookie Nicolas Colsaerts and Scotland's Paul Lawrie. (Reporting by Julian Linden, Editing by Larry Fine)