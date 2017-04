GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 25 Pairings for Friday's opening Ryder Cup fourballs named by European captain Paul McGinley and American skipper Tom Watson on Thursday.

EUROPE UNITED STATES Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson v Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer v Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker Stephen Gallacher and Ian Poulter v Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy v Keegan Bradley and Phil Mickelson

(Editing by Ed Osmond)