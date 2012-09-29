MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 29 The United States, 5-3 ahead of holders Europe after the first day of the Ryder Cup, made a sizzling start to Saturday morning's foursomes as they grabbed early leads in three of the four matches.

Though Europe had sent out all their big guns in the alternate-shot format in a bid to wrest back momentum in the biennial team competition, it was the Americans who stormed out of the starting gate.

Once again, it was Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley who set the tone for the Americans as they charged five up on Englishmen Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the second match out after nine holes.

Cup veteran Mickelson and rookie Bradley had won both their matches together on the first day amid a flurry of fist pumps and high-fives and they continued that sizzling form with five birdies on the front nine.

Bradley, winner of last year's PGA Championship, sank a curling 12-footer to birdie the par-four ninth before furiously pumping his right fist as the crowd erupted in deafening cheers.

Zach Johnson and Ryder rookie Jason Dufner were one up on Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Spaniard Sergio Garcia after seven holes, while Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker were two up on Northern Irishmen Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell after six.

In the top match, Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson were one down to Englishmen Justin Rose and Ian Poulter after 10 holes in a tight, fluctuating battle.

The Europeans had gone one up after two holes but the American duo struck back with birdies at the third and fifth to edge one ahead.

However, Poulter sank a 12-footer to birdie the ninth and level the match before Masters champion Watson and U.S. Open winner Simpson conceded the par-five 10th after making a bogey.

Tiger Woods was benched by U.S. captain Davis Love III for Saturday's foursomes after losing both his matches on Friday but his absence has certainly not prevented the Americans from maintaining a tight grip on the 39th Ryder Cup.

Europe, under the captaincy of Jose Maria Olazabal, field one of their strongest ever lineups but face a challenging task to retain the trophy with the U.S. having lost only three times on home soil since the matches began in 1927.

"We do have to change the momentum," Spaniard Olazabal said after his team were outplayed by the Americans on the opening day. "We need to have a great day tomorrow, both morning and afternoon sessions." (Editing by Larry Fine)