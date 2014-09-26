U.S Team captain Tom Watson and his wife Heather (R) and their Team Europe counterparts Paul McGinley and his wife Alison leave the opening ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

GLENEAGLES Scotland Captains Paul McGinley and Tom Watson shook up their teams when announcing their pairings for Friday's foursomes meaning all 12 players from each side will see action on the opening day of the 40th Ryder Cup.

Europe Europe skipper McGinley handed a first Ryder Cup appearance to Frenchman Victor Dubuisson who will partner former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell for a daunting match against Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley.

Watson turned to experienced duo Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar, both of whom sat out the morning fourballs, to face rookie Jamie Donaldson and Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood in the afternoon's opening match.

He surprisingly rested both newcomers Jordan Spieth and partner Patrick Reed who demolished Ian Poulter and Stephen Gallagher 5&4 in the morning.

Englishman Poulter, Europe's talisman and hero from Medinah two years ago when Europe retained the trophy, was rested.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, who won the first point of the match for Europe with an easy win over off-form Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, will take on Hunter Mahan and Zach Johnson who took no part in the fourballs.

World number one Rory McIlroy resumes in the afternoon with fourballs partner Sergio Garcia against Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker who scrambled a vital half point against Thomas Bjorn and Martin Kaymer earlier in the day.

Pairings: (Europe first, times GMT)

12:15 - Donaldson/Westwood v Furyk/Kuchar

12:30 - Rose/Stenson v Mahan/Johnson

12:45 - McIlroy/Garcia v Walker/Fowler

13:00 - Dubuisson/McDowell v Mickelson/Bradley

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)