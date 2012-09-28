MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 28 With Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson setting the tone with a dazzling display of shot-making and clutch putts, the United States took early command of Friday's opening fourball matches at the Ryder Cup.

Watson and rookie Simpson, held back by captain Davis Love III for the morning's foursomes, came out all guns blazing in bright afternoon sunshine to charge six up on Scotland's Paul Lawrie and Swede Peter Hanson after 10 holes.

Between them, Masters champion Watson and U.S. Open winner Simpson were eight under par on a Medinah Country Club layout shorn of rough and offering plentiful birdie opportunities.

The home team, who had split the opening session with Europe 2-2 after a cool and breezy morning, were also leading in two other matches and all square in the third.

Phil Mickelson and rookie Keegan Bradley, who had won together in the morning, were three up on world number one Rory McIlroy and fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell after nine holes.

Long-hitting Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, who also sat out the morning session, were two up on Englishman Justin Rose and Germany's Martin Kaymer after six holes while Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods were level with Britain's Lee Westwood and Belgian rookie Nicolas Colsaerts, also after six.

Love has set up Medinah's No. 3 course with virtually no rough in a bid to create a birdie fest this week and after both teams took advantage in the first session, it was mainly the Americans who feasted in the afternoon.

Left-hander Watson and Simpson recorded birdies at the first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th in the best-ball format to give the home crowd a huge lift as cries of "U-S-A U-S-A" echoed across the course.

"You've got to get them involved," Love said of the crowd. "We didn't do a very good job of that right out of the gate this morning ... we came out a little bit flat right in the beginning.

"Now obviously we're getting the crowd into it. The sun is out, and they're excited. This could be a good afternoon the way it's starting now."

Bidding to win the Ryder Cup for only the second time in six editions, the Americans had trailed in all four of the morning's opening foursomes before fighting back to split the session.

Bradley and Mickelson earned the first point by beating Britain's Luke Donald and Spaniard Sergio Garcia 4&3, then a second when Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner defeated Westwood and Francesco Molinari of Italy 3&2.

McIlroy and McDowell came through for Europe when they edged Jim Furyk and rookie Brandt Snedeker one up after a fluctuating battle in the top match before Ian Poulter and Rose squared the ledger by beating an out of sorts Woods and Stricker 2&1. (Editing by Julian Linden)