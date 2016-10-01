Golf-Kokrak seizes five-shot lead, Johnson lurking
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.
CHASKA, Minnesota Oct 1 Europe, who won the morning foursomes at the 41st Ryder Cup, continued to ride the crest of a golfing wave in the afternoon fourballs against the United States on Saturday.
Darren Clarke's team trailed 5-3 at the start of the day but narrowed the deficit to 6 1/2 - 5 1/2 after winning two and a half points out of four in the morning.
The Europeans, buoyed by the irrepressible Rory McIlroy, then took control of the fourballs, leading in two of the matches and all-square in one more on a glorious day at Hazeltine National.
In a long-hitting duel in the top game, McIlroy and Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters marched 4-up on Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson after nine holes of breathtaking golf featuring six European birdies.
Northern Irishman McIlroy, all high-fives, fist pumps and eye-bulging reaction, was as animated as he has ever been in the biennial team event.
England's Danny Willett and Lee Westwood, seeking their first victory of the week, were also 1-up on JB Holmes and Ryan Moore after eight.
Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar were flying the Stars and Stripes for the Americans in match three, 1-up through seven on German Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia of Spain.
Bringing up the rear, U.S. heavyweights Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were all square with England's Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson of Sweden after five holes. (Editing by Andrew Both)
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.
May 20 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Byron Nelson Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Irving, Texas. The cut was set at 142. -12 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 62 -7 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 65 -6 James Hahn (U.S.) 64 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 66 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 68 An