Sept 24 United States captain Tom Watson wants his team to draw on the memory of their painful 'Miracle at Medinah' defeat when they bid to wrest the Ryder Cup back from Europe in Scotland next year.

Holders Europe, galvanised by an inspirational effort from Ian Poulter, produced a spectacular comeback from 10-6 down to win the trophy by 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 points at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois in September 2012.

"From my conversations with last year's captain Davis Love, he said how depressed the players were at the loss," said Watson at a joint news conference with Europe skipper Paul McGinley at Gleneagles on Tuesday.

"I hope that feeling remains for some of those players who will remain on our team and they can use that as a motivator."

Europe have won five of the last seven Ryder Cups but McGinley said there was never anything to choose between the two lineups.

"The margin between the teams is so small, and has been for a number of years, and Lady Luck has shone on us a number of times, there's no doubt about it," the Irishman said.

"We've been fortunate to come out on the right side with some wonderful play and great heart from some of our players so I'm well aware the margin between the two teams is very slight."

The joint news conference was held to mark the one-year countdown to the next edition of the biennial team event. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)