BARCELONA Jan 5 Evergreen golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez has set his sights on being Ryder Cup captain one day having marked his 50th birthday on Sunday by saying he will compete in The Senior Open Championship.

The Spaniard, who claimed his 20th European Tour win in last month's Hong Kong Open, is maintaining a busy schedule and will take part in this week's Volvo Golf Champions tournament, held in South Africa, but plans to take time out to make his debut in the senior tournament in July.

Jimenez is then aiming to become Europe's oldest Ryder Cup player by earning a place in the team ahead of the event in Gleneagles in September, and believes one day he can be captain.

"I think I can do it but I have to go step by step," he told Marca, while adding he is hoping to play in this year's competition.

"I would like to be there. I am waiting for news and it would be great if I can."

Jimenez has been a Ryder Cup player on four occasions, the last in 2010 at the Celtic Manor Resort. He will return to Wales for the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.

The veteran player who began his career as a caddie remains as driven as ever.

"I feel fine. I have spent 25 years travelling the world and competing and if you aren't happy doing that then it would be impossible to be so. I am motivated," he said, before evaluating how the sport has changed in Spain.

"I am the last of the caddie players," he said.

"Golf has evolved and before it was much more difficult as we had to be caddies.

"We couldn't play with the children of (club) members and play better than them. I am the last caddie and (Jose Maria) Olazabal is the first amateur player that came from humble roots." (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Toby Davis)