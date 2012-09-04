By Ben Everill
NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 3 American Dustin
Johnson may not have won the Deutsche Bank Championship on
Monday but the long bomber put in an 11th hour bid for Ryder Cup
selection by tying for fourth place at the TPC Boston.
Johnson finished highest among those widely tipped to be
included when U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III announces
his four wildcard picks for the biennial competition on Tuesday.
Those selected will join the eight automatic qualifiers on
the U.S. team for this year's Ryder Cup against Europe, which
will be played at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from
Sept. 28-30.
"I'm a little bit (nervous). I really want to play on the
team," Johnson told reporters after shooting a one-under 70 in
the final round.
"I really think that I can help the team, and it's something
that I really enjoy doing, so hopefully captain Love will pick
me."
Brandt Snedeker finished a shot behind Johnson in sixth
place, veterans Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk were part of a tie
for 13th, Nick Watney shared 20th place, Bo Van Pelt tied for
26th, Hunter Mahan was joint 39th and Rickie Fowler 74th.
Stricker is regarded as the safest bet having provided a
great partnership with Tiger Woods on several U.S. teams while
Furyk, a seven-time Ryder Cup veteran, is also expected to get
the nod.
"I'm calm. Hopefully I have a good feeling I'm going to get
that call," Stricker said after carding a 70 on Monday. "I've
talked to Davis enough, I've talked to enough other players that
are on the team, and it sounds good for me.
"It would be real important because it's right there in my
backyard. It's two hours from home."
NEXT BEST
When the automatic eight qualifiers were decided after last
month's PGA Championship, Mahan was next best in the U.S. Cup
standings, followed by Stricker, Furyk, Fowler, Snedeker, Van
Pelt and Johnson.
However, despite winning twice this year by April, including
the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship final over current
world number one Rory McIlroy, Mahan has just one top 10 since,
leaving many to suspect he will not get the chance to atone for
his flubbed chip in the deciding match of the 2010 Ryder Cup.
Snedeker conceded the pressure of performing in the final
hours had weighed heavily on his mind in Boston.
"Today was a very big day. If I played bad today it might
sway him one way or the other, so (I) just tried to play as well
as I could," he said.
"Somebody is going to be really disappointed tomorrow, and
whoever it is probably deserved to make the team.
"So it's going to be a tough night for me and everybody else
on the outside looking in."
The eight players already on the team are Tiger Woods,
Masters champion Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley,
U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar and
Phil Mickelson.
Dufner, Bradley and Simpson will make their Ryder Cup debuts
while Watson and Kuchar will each make their second appearances
in the team competition.
