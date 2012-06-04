By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| DUBLIN, Ohio, June 4
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 4 Like many of his
predecessors, U.S. captain Davis Love III has been blown away by
the scale of the Ryder Cup and how much work needs to be done
while preparing for the three days of competition.
While Love is excited by the strength and depth of his
likely 12-man lineup, he never realised how much of his time
would be devoted to Cup-related business, even though this
year's showdown with Europe is still three months away.
"I thought I knew what it was going be like and it's much
bigger," the 48-year-old Love told Reuters. "It's like the Super
Bowl is so much bigger than teams think when they get there.
"Getting on the inside of this tournament, you realise how
big it is and how many people care about it and how many people
want us to win it.
"I get a comment from somebody about the Ryder Cup every
single hole that I play," added Love, who was speaking during
last week's Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
"Just realising how big it is, that's been a shock to me."
A veteran of six Ryder Cups as a player, Love said the Sept.
28-30 edition of the biennial team competition, to be played at
Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, was continually on his
mind.
"Mark Wilson and I were talking about it all day when we
played together," Love said, referring to his playing partner
during the third round of the Memorial tournament.
"There's something every day, whether it's a question or
something to get accomplished or my wife's worried about the
dress and what's the team hotel going to be like - with all
those little things, it's just kind of almost constant."
With so many U.S. players producing good form on the 2012
PGA Tour, Love believes his Ryder Cup team could be one of the
most competitive ever for candidates to gain selection.
SPOILT FOR CHOICE
"There are so many guys playing so well," 1997 PGA
Championship winner Love smiled. "Like Mark Wilson at the
beginning of this year, he looked like he was a shoe-in and now
he is grinding because so many guys have started playing well.
"There are a lot of young guys playing well and when you
look at our board (standings), experienced guys like Furyk and
Woods are playing well too so I think it's going to be really
tough to get on there."
Eight players in Love's 12-man lineup will automatically
qualify for Medinah after the Aug. 9-12 PGA Championship at
Kiawah Island. He will then round out his team with four
wildcard picks.
As of this week, the leading eight players in the standings
were Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar,
Hunter Mahan, Tiger Woods, Zach Johnson and Keegan Bradley.
The next four were Rickie Fowler, Steve Stricker, Bill Haas
and Brandt Snedeker, and Love could not be more delighted with
the blend of youth and experience, and winning ability.
"I just like guys like Billy Haas making putts in playoffs
(to win this year's Northern Trust Open) and Jason Dufner
playing great for a long stretch," he said.
"There are just so many guys playing well and it's back and
forth. It's not the same guy every week and it's not just two or
three guys, it's eight or 10 guys playing really, really well."
Love expects to announce two of his four assistant captains
at the June 28-July 1 AT&T National at Congressional, with his
good friend and U.S. Presidents Cup captain Fred Couples a
likely candidate.
"Freddie is high on that list," Love grinned. "Freddie is on
such a roll with the Presidents Cup and he has some inside
information that is really helping me so I am sure he will be a
big part of it, one way or another."
(Editing by Julian Linden)