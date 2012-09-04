Sept 4 Missing out on a second successive Ryder
Cup appearance left Hunter Mahan feeling "a little empty" on
Tuesday after he failed to earn one of the four wildcard picks
on the United States team.
Mahan finished one spot shy of automatic qualification for
the 12-man lineup, and was then overlooked by U.S. captain Davis
Love III who chose Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker
and Steve Stricker as his final selections.
"The Ryder Cup has been a goal for every American player,
and it's disappointing not to be a part of it," Mahan told
reporters while preparing for this week's BMW Championship in
Carmel, Indiana.
"I've been part of the last five (U.S.) teams, so it hurts
not to be a part of it," he added, referring to both the Ryder
Cup and the Presidents Cup. "It feels a little empty right now."
Mahan made his Ryder Cup debut at Celtic Manor in Wales two
years ago and was seen as a likely candidate for selection this
year after he triumphed twice on the 2012 PGA Tour.
However, he ended up ninth in the Cup points standings after
last month's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island with only the top
eight players booking their places on the U.S. team.
With three more weeks left to advance his claims for a
captain's pick, Mahan skipped the Wyndham Championship, missed
the cut at the Barclays tournament and tied for 39th at the
Deutsche Bank Championship on Monday.
"It's been a good year," said Mahan. "I've played pretty
well. Obviously I haven't been playing as well recently, but
there are still two (PGA Tour playoff) events left ... and they
don't feel quite as important as I want them to be right now.
"So I have to work on that this week. That's my goal ... is
to find that kind of motivation right now. That's going to be my
biggest key this week."
Mahan, who has won five career PGA Tour titles, conceded his
chances of a late Ryder Cup call-up had been slim after he
failed to shine in the first two playoff events - The Barclays
and the Deutsche Bank Championship.
"I think he (Love) stated he wanted Stricker and Furyk (as
wildcard picks), so there were really only two spots left," the
30-year-old Mahan added. "Brandt and Dustin just outplayed me at
the end of the day.
"I just didn't play good enough, and that's okay. It's okay
to get beat by somebody. That's part of golf, and that's part of
the game. But like I say, it just feels empty right now."
Mahan, who clinched the biggest victory of his career at the
WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, will tee off
with fellow American Matt Kuchar and Spaniard Sergio Garcia in
Thursday's opening round at Crooked Stick Golf Club.
