VIRGINIA WATER, England Europe's Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has announced he will have three wildcard selections for next year's match against the United States in Scotland.

It is an increase from the two picks his predecessor Jose Maria Olazabal had in 2012.

McGinley told a news conference on Tuesday he had made the change in order to "give myself a little bit of extra flexibility".

The nine automatic selections for the 12-man team will come from the top four players in the European order of merit points list and the leading five in the world rankings.

"Hopefully this will ensure I have the right players to face the examination paper that Gleneagles will set out next September," McGinley said ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"You only need to look at the record books to see we haven't done too badly of late so I didn't see the need to make sweeping changes."

Europe staged a remarkable last-day fightback to win the 2012 edition by 14 1/2 points to 13 1/2.

McGinley's opposite number, Tom Watson, has reduced the number of his wildcard picks from four to three.

