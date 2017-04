VIRGINIA WATER, England May 21 Europe's Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has announced he will have three wild card selections for next year's match against the United States in Scotland.

It is an increase from the two picks his predecessor Jose Maria Olazabal had in 2012.

McGinley told a news conference on Tuesday he had made the change in order to "give myself a little bit of extra flexibility". (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)