ABU DHABI Jan 15 Ireland's Paul McGinley has been appointed captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team for the biennial match against the United States next year, the Players' Committee said on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old, who holed the winning putt in the 2002 match at The Belfry, edged former skipper Colin Montgomerie in a vote taken by the 15-man committee in Abu Dhabi.

