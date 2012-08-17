LONDON Aug 17 Twice major winner Rory McIlroy
is a "very special" talent and will lift many championship
trophies if he carries on the way he is going, said European
Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman climbed to the top of the
world rankings after following up his runaway eight-shot victory
at the 2011 U.S. Open by winning last week's U.S. PGA
Championship by the same emphatic margin.
"Rory's performance at (the PGA on) Kiawah Island was
outstanding," Olazabal told Reuters in an interview.
"His focus and passion are very special. It is great to see
a young man of his age with two majors under his belt and such a
strong mind.
"If he continues his work ethic and his love for the game he
will achieve more major victories."
It is just over a month before the European holders take on
Davis Love III's United States team in the Ryder Cup in
Illinois.
Olazabal is busy finalising his plans for the biennial team
event and declined to confirm whether McIlroy would reprise his
successful 2010 pairing with fellow countryman Graeme McDowell
at the Medinah Country Club from Sept. 28-30.
"It is too early to say anything about pairings yet," said
the 46-year-old Spaniard. "When we are all in the team room we
will do our pairings and have our conversations.
"One thing's for sure though and that is Rory's passion and
emotions will be part of the team spirit for sure," added
Olazabal, who is also an ambassador for the Nespresso Trophy UK
Challenge finals for amateurs at Archerfield Links in Scotland
from Sept. 26-28.
EUROPEAN WAIT
McIlroy's victory at Kiawah Island ended a 13-month wait for
a European major winner.
Since Darren Clarke's victory at the 2011 British Open, the
big four titles had gone to American trio Keegan Bradley (2011
U.S. PGA), Bubba Watson (U.S. Masters) and Webb Simpson (U.S.
Open) and to South African Ernie Els at this year's British
Open.
Olazabal, however, is not too worried about the strong
recent form shown by the Americans at the majors.
"If we were to be concerned that would be the wrong mindset
going to Medinah," said the Spaniard.
"I am confident we will have a strong team especially with a
number of players finishing among the top 10 on the leaderboard
at the British Open and at the U.S. PGA.
"I am not worried about anything... I know how good my
players are," he said referring to the likes of McIlroy, world
number two Luke Donald, fourth-ranked Lee Westwood, number seven
Justin Rose and 13th-ranked McDowell.
Olazabal, who had a proud Ryder Cup record as a player and
formed the most successful partnership in the competition
alongside his close friend Seve Ballesteros, said he was
particularly pleased at last week's showing by Rose, Ian Poulter
and Peter Hanson.
Poulter, who reeled off five birdies in as many holes at the
start of his final round on Sunday, fellow Englishman Rose and
Swede Hanson all finished in the top 10 at Medinah.
"It was a great performance coming down the stretch by those
guys," said Olazabal. "It shows you how good these players are
under pressure when it comes to performance at the highest
level."
English journeyman David Lynn caused the biggest surprise at
the PGA Championship by finishing second in his first tournament
appearance in the U.S.
Olazabal will have two wildcard players to select for his
12-man team after the final Ryder Cup points-counting event,
next week's Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland, but he was
reluctant to share too much information on his plans.
"David Lynn performed great last week," said the 1994 and
1999 U.S. Masters champion.
"I have a list of players that I watch closely and it is too
early to give any (wildcard) indications now."
