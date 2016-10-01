Golf-Kokrak seizes five-shot lead, Johnson lurking
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.
CHASKA, Minnesota Oct 1 Pairings for Saturday afternoon's fourball matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club (United States first):
Match 1: 12:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT)
Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
Match 2: 12:45 p.m. (1745)
JB Holmes and Ryan Moore v Danny Willett (England) and Lee Westwood (England)
Match 3: 1 p.m. (1800)
Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Martin Kaymer (Germany)
Match 4: 1:15 p.m. (1815)
Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth v Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
Remainder of playing schedule:
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 11:04 a.m. (1604) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.
May 20 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Byron Nelson Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Irving, Texas. The cut was set at 142. -12 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 66 62 -7 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 65 -6 James Hahn (U.S.) 64 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 66 68 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 67 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 67 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 68 An