Sept 27 Pairings for Friday's opening foursomes matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Illinois (United States first):
Match 1: 0720 local (1220 GMT) Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell
Match 2: 0735 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia
Match 3: 0750 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari
Match 4: 0805 Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods v Ian Poulter and Justin Rose
Remainder of playing schedule:
Friday - Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals from 1205)
Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals from 0720)
- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals from 1205)
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals from 1103) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; editing by Tony Jimenez)