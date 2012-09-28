Sept 28 Pairings for Friday afternoon's opening fourball matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):
Match 1 1205 (1705) Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson
Match 2 1220 (1720) Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell
Match 3 1235 (1735) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer
Match 4 1250 (1750) Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods v Lee Westwood and Nicolas Colsaerts
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 0720 (1220)
- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1205 (1705)
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603)