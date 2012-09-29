Sept 28 Pairings for Saturday morning's foursomes matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):
Match 1 0720 (1220) Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Justin Rose and Ian Poulter
Match 2 0735 (1235) Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Lee Westwood and Luke Donald
Match 3 0750 (1250) Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Nicolas Colsaerts and Sergio Garcia
Match 4 0805 (1305) Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell
Remainder of playing schedule:
Saturday - Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1205 (1705)
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)