Sept 29 Pairings for Saturday afternoon's fourball matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):
Match 1 1205 (1705) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Nicolas Colsaerts and Paul Lawrie
Match 2 1220 (1720) Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari
Match 3 1235 (1735) Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker v Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald
Match 4 1250 (1750) Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter
Remainder of playing schedule:
Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)