Sept 29 Pairings for Sunday's singles matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club (United States pairings first):
Match 1 1103 (1603)
Bubba Watson v Luke Donald
Match 2 1114 (1614) Webb Simpson v Ian Poulter
Match 3 1125 (1625) Keegan Bradley v Rory McIlroy
Match 4 1136 (1636) Phil Mickelson v Justin Rose
Match 5 1147 (1647) Brandt Snedeker v Paul Lawrie
Match 6 1158 (1647) Dustin Johnson v Nicolas Colsaerts
Match 7 1209 (1709) Zach Johnson v Graeme McDowell
Match 8 1220 (1720) Jim Furyk v Sergio Garcia
Match 9 1231 (1731) Jason Dufner v Peter Hanson
Match 10 1242 (1742) Matt Kuchar v Lee Westwood
Match 11 1253 (1753) Steve Stricker v Martin Kaymer
Match 12 1304 (1804) Tiger Woods v Francesco Molinari