Sept 29 Pairings for Friday's opening foursomes
matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National
Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first):
Match 1: 0735 local (1235 GMT)
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and
Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
Match 2: 0750 (1250)
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler v Rory McIlroy (Northern
Ireland) and Andy Sullivan (England)
Match 3: 0805 (1305)
Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and
Martin Kaymer (Germany)
Match 4: 0820 (1320)
Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
and Lee Westwood (England)
Remainder of playing schedule:
Friday -- Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals),
from 1230 (1730)
Saturday -- Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from
0735 (1235)
-- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from
1230 (1730)
Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from
1104 (1604)
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)