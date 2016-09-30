Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Sept 30 Pairings for Friday afternoon's fourballs matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first): Match 1: 1230 local time (1730 GMT) Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Match 2: 1245 (1745) JB Holmes and Ryan Moore v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) Match 3: 1300 (1800) Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka v Martin Kaymer (Germany) and Danny Willett (England) Match 4: 1315 (1815) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium) Remainder of playing schedule: Saturday -- Foursomes (at 15-minute intervals), from 0735 (1235) -- Fourballs (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730) Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1104 (1604) (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste