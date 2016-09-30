Sept 30 Pairings for Friday afternoon's fourballs matches in the 41st Ryder Cup being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota (United States first): Match 1: 1230 local time (1730 GMT) Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed v Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Match 2: 1245 (1745) JB Holmes and Ryan Moore v Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) Match 3: 1300 (1800) Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka v Martin Kaymer (Germany) and Danny Willett (England) Match 4: 1315 (1815) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar v Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Thomas Pieters (Belgium) Remainder of playing schedule: Saturday -- Foursomes (at 15-minute intervals), from 0735 (1235) -- Fourballs (at 15-minute intervals), from 1230 (1730) Sunday -- Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1104 (1604) (Compiled by Larry Fine; Editing by Tony Jimenez)