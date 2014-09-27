GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 27 European captain Paul McGinley was forced to break up his most successful partnership for Saturday's foursomes matches after Henrik Stenson, who had won three matches alongside Justin Rose, was rested to help ease his painful back.

Rose will now line up with Martin Kaymer in the second match out against rookie duo Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, who have won both their games together, including against Kaymer and Thomas Bjorn in Saturday's fourballs.

Jamie Donaldson and Lee Westwood will get the action underway against Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

Sergio Garcia, rested in the morning, is back together with Rory McIlroy against Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan.

Victor Dubuisson and Graeme McDowell, who won their foursomes match on Friday, get the chance to repeat the feat against Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler.

Phil Mickelson, appearing in a record 10th Ryder Cup for the United States, will not feature in any of Saturday's matches having won one and lost one on Friday.

Pairings (times GMT)

12.15 Donaldson/Westwood v Johnson/Kuchar

12.30 Garcia/Mcilroy v Furyk/Mahan

12.45 Kaymer/Rose v Spieth/Reed

1.00 Dubuisson/McDowell v Walker/Fowler.

